BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 33,471 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 207.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,471 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

AAP stock opened at $189.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.45 and its 200-day moving average is $171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.33 and a 1 year high of $210.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 11.75%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

