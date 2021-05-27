Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 325.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,845 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.17% of Brooks Automation worth $10,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKS. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $98.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.24. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.