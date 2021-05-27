Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BX opened at $92.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.97.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.77%.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

