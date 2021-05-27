Mariner LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CERN opened at $79.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.34. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CERN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

