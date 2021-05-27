Mariner LLC Buys 230,793 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 966.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,671 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,793 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,306,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,102,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,438,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,945,000 after buying an additional 1,822,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,391,000 after buying an additional 1,629,634 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 112.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

