IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Up 252.4% in May

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 252.4% from the April 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IMIMF stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. IMC International Mining has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

Get IMC International Mining alerts:

About IMC International Mining

IMC International Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for IMC International Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMC International Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.