IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Up 252.4% in May

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 252.4% from the April 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
IMIMF stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. IMC International Mining has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.
About IMC International Mining
