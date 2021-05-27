Short Interest in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Expands By 245.0%

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 245.0% from the April 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. 18.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSM stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

