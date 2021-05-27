Short Interest in NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Rises By 236.4%

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 236.4% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NLBS opened at $0.12 on Thursday. NutraLife BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.
NutraLife BioSciences Company Profile
