Short Interest in NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Rises By 236.4%

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 236.4% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLBS opened at $0.12 on Thursday. NutraLife BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

NutraLife BioSciences Company Profile

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of nutraceutical, wellness, and cannabidiol (CBD) products. Its CBD products include cannabinoid-rich hemp oil, topical lotions and oils, massage oils, and internal pet products. The company also offers NutraHemp CBD products, including oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms, and face creams; and NutraSpray oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss; and an appetite suppressant, as well as dietary and other products, such as sanitizer products.

