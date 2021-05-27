Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $140.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores stock opened at $126.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ross Stores news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.