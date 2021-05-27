Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Research Coverage Started at iA Financial

Research analysts at iA Financial started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BBU has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of BBU opened at $46.23 on Thursday. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,523,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,360,000 after purchasing an additional 337,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after buying an additional 573,538 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,053,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,116,000 after acquiring an additional 69,249 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 337,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after buying an additional 29,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 20.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after buying an additional 53,589 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

