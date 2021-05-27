The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BA. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.54.

Shares of BA opened at $241.37 on Thursday. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $141.24 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.31. The company has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 15,052 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $1,357,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $1,981,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

