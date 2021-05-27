Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 1,647 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $11,034.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,292,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,657,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Leonard M. Tannenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

On Thursday, April 29th, Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 388,182 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,620,228.50.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OCSL shares. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hovde Group started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 472,092 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after buying an additional 180,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after buying an additional 745,828 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 100,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 80,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.