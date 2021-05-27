Sepio Capital LP Purchases 8,738 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 48,544.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AYI. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $179.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.25 and its 200-day moving average is $137.76. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.52 and a 1 year high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. Analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on AYI. Cowen upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.86.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

