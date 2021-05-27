Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Michael A. Smith Sells 500 Shares

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Michael A. Smith sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.96, for a total transaction of $247,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $501.33 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $244.32 and a twelve month high of $518.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $493.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.19. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 7,140.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.