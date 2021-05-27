Sepio Capital LP Acquires Shares of 5,285 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $238.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.90. The company has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.86.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

