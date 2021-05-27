Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target Raised to GBX 525

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its price target increased by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.00% from the stock’s current price.

PETS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 408.57 ($5.34).

LON PETS opened at GBX 464.60 ($6.07) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 488 ($6.38). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 440.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 412.01. The stock has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 32.85.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

