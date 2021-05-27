Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CII opened at $20.33 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

