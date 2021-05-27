JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Reduced by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.4% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $161.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $489.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $165.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

