Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s current price.

PNFP has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $89.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $90,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,905,858.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $575,626.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 265,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,851,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,760 shares of company stock worth $4,527,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $346,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 65.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,267,000 after acquiring an additional 211,833 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 43,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.