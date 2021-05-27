Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%.

NYSE:WSM opened at $171.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.41. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $69.01 and a 52 week high of $194.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

