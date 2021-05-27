Beetle Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $338,701.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $326,878.51 and approximately $338,701.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

