Revolution Populi Price Reaches $0.0362 on Major Exchanges (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $43.46 million and $548,001.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00087532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00018651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.31 or 0.00981299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,945.13 or 0.09793296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00092064 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

RVP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

