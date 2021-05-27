Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

SAPIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Saputo from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC upgraded Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. Saputo has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $34.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.