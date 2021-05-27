Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

SAPIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Saputo from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC upgraded Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Saputo stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. Saputo has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $34.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

