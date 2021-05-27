-$0.25 EPS Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.28). AC Immune reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a negative net margin of 405.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACIU. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 115,509 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 1,225.6% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 208,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIU opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $464.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.75.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

