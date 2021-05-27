Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.21

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.21 and traded as high as $48.25. Village Bank and Trust Financial shares last traded at $48.25, with a volume of 3,771 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $69.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Village Bank and Trust Financial stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.28% of Village Bank and Trust Financial worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. primarily operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

