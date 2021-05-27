Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.81

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.81 and traded as high as C$4.06. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$4.04, with a volume of 18,555 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.20 million and a PE ratio of 12.21.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$54.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23345 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tree Island Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other Tree Island Steel news, Director Theodore Alfred Leja acquired 10,000 shares of Tree Island Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.92 per share, with a total value of C$39,156.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$117,469.44. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,626.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

