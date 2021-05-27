Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.59

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and traded as high as $8.95. Security National Financial shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 36,160 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $170.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.99 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 12.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Security National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Security National Financial by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Security National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Security National Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 28,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,555,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 127,940 shares in the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Security National Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

