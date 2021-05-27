Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stake Raised by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Insiders sold 2,142,276 shares of company stock valued at $75,294,613 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

