Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.08. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The business’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

