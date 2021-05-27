PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,405,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $112,840,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 92.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,674 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 453,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,092,000 after acquiring an additional 313,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 984,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,957,000 after acquiring an additional 298,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.67. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.