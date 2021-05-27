Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,417 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals stock opened at $326.82 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.39 and a 12-month high of $354.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.69 and a 200 day moving average of $279.63.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.07.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

