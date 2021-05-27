Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in United Rentals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,926,000 after buying an additional 194,314 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $59,572,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,262,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.07.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URI stock opened at $326.82 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.39 and a 1-year high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.63.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

