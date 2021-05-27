Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Holdings Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

