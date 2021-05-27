Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

