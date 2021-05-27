Insider Selling: Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) CEO Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) CEO Scott J. Montross sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $10,257.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,915.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NWPX opened at $32.25 on Thursday. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $317.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NWPX shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 11,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

