Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.40

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Slate Office REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$43.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.40 million.

