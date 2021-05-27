Richards Packaging Income to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI)

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Richards Packaging Income has a 1-year low of C$25.52 and a 1-year high of C$34.10.

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.73 million during the quarter.

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

