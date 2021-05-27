M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Declares $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

M&T Bank has increased its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. M&T Bank has a payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $12.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB stock opened at $157.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $88.48 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.