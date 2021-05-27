Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $33.62 on Thursday. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.67. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $463.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZEUS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

