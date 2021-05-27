Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.
NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $33.62 on Thursday. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.67. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $463.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.
About Olympic Steel
Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
