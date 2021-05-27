Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.
NPI opened at C$40.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$29.70 and a 12-month high of C$51.45.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$599.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.7438858 earnings per share for the current year.
About Northland Power
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
