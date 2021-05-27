Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

NPI opened at C$40.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$29.70 and a 12-month high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$599.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.7438858 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Northland Power to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.85.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

