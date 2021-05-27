Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

Ituran Location and Control has decreased its dividend payment by 78.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $560.23 million, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.56%. Analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ituran Location and Control stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

