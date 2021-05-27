Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

TSE:ALS opened at C$17.21 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$9.61 and a 52 week high of C$19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$713.49 million and a P/E ratio of -60.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.73.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$21.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALS. TD Securities upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other Altius Minerals news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation purchased 19,700 shares of Altius Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.31 per share, with a total value of C$281,907.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$563,814.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

