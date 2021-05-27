Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Declares $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Safety Insurance Group has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Safety Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.49. Safety Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.28. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter.

In other news, VP James Berry sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $95,030.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,466.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,305 shares of company stock worth $346,447. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

