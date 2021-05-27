Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of WIA opened at $14.07 on Thursday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.