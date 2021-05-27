Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Haverty Furniture Companies has raised its dividend payment by 42.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

NYSE:HVT opened at $46.76 on Thursday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $48.91. The company has a market cap of $853.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $236.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, VP J Edward Clary sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $119,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $762,090.00. Insiders sold 51,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,450 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.