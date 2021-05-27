Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

Shares of SMG opened at $219.47 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.24 and its 200-day moving average is $216.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,375.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,798 shares of company stock worth $12,574,571 over the last three months. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.