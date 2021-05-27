Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 54 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,037,303,000 after purchasing an additional 454,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $139,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,940,000 after acquiring an additional 221,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,452,764,000 after acquiring an additional 155,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,732,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDY opened at $409.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.19 and a 12-month high of $457.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $427.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.10.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

