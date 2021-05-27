BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,154,634 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.01% of Otis Worldwide worth $2,353,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OTIS opened at $77.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $50.18 and a twelve month high of $79.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average of $67.93.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

