Add.xyz Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20,616.00 (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $20,616.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00085929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00018507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.34 or 0.00979987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.88 or 0.09563795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00091862 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

