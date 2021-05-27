Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) were down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 7,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 59,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27.

About Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC)

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels.

